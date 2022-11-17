SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — One teenager is dead and two more people are seriously injured after a fatal crash on Chumuckla Highway in Santa Rosa County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

On Nov. 17, at 7:34 a.m., an SUV was traveling in the northbound lane on Chumuckla Hwy., north of Hidden Oak Road. A pickup truck was traveling in the southbound lane on CR-197, north of Hidden Oak Road.

The 17-year-old driver of the SUV traveled off the right side of the roadway and lost control of the vehicle and then traveled into the southbound lane of travel, according to FHP.

“The front left area of the vehicle one collided into the front left area of vehicle two,” FHP said in a release.

The 17-year-old female driver of the SUV, from Milton, died in the crash. The 28-year-old driver of the pickup truck and the 16-year-old passenger in the SUV were seriously injured, according to FHP.

Both the 17-year-old driver and the 16-year-old passenger were not wearing seatbelts, according to FHP.