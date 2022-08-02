SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Santa Rosa County Police Department confirmed one man has died after being “pinned” by an excavator Tuesday morning.

According to SRCPD, officers responded to the corner of Pace and Skipper Lane in Milton, Fla. at around 8:39 a.m. Tuesday, August 2. The unidentified male, 50, was pronounced dead at 9:04 a.m., according to the release.

Lifeguard Ambulance and Pace Fire Department were on the scene. The incident occurred at a construction site.

Stay ahead of the biggest stories, breaking news and weather in Mobile, Pensacola and across the Gulf Coast. Download the WKRG News 5 news app and be sure to turn on push alerts.