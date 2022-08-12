SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida Highway Patrol said one man is dead after rear-ending a semi-trailer truck traveling eastbound on Interstate I-10 early Friday morning, according to a release from the FHP.

According to a release, a Nissan 350Z was driving eastbound near mile marker 33, while the semi trailer was traveling in front. The driver of the Nissan “failed to follow at a distance that was reasonable and prudent,” which caused the front bumper to hit the back of the semi trailer.

The driver, a 24-year-old from the Crestview area, was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash happened at around 1:49 a.m. Friday, Aug. 12.