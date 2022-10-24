One person is dead from a Monday afternoon house fire in Santa Rosa County, according to a release from officials.

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — One person is dead from a Monday afternoon house fire in Santa Rosa County, according to a release from officials.

Six fire departments responded to the 8700 block of Chumuckla Hwy at around 2:02 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24. Firefighters received the call at around 1:46 p.m..

Allentown, Jay, Pace, Whiting Field, Skyline, Cantonment and Molino Fire Departments were on the scene. Lifeguard Ambulance, the Sheriff’s office for traffic control and the Escambia River Electric Cooperative were also on the scene.

One man was evaluated at the home for injuries but was not taken the hospital. One person died. The State Fire Marshall is investigating.