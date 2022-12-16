SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office said one person is dead following a shooting in Navarre Friday afternoon.

Deputies were called to 7108 Reef St. at around 1:45 p.m. for a shooting. Deputies said they detained the suspect and is in custody. The victim died.

“This is all the information we can release at this time,” reads the release.

This remains an ongoing investigation. SRCSO said they will release more information as it becomes available. WKRG News 5 will provide updates as we receive them.