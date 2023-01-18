UPDATE (4:03 p.m.): The Florida Highway Patrol said six people were injured, not four. One was flown to the hospital to be treated for injuries. This story will be updated as WKRG learns more.

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida Highway Patrol said one person died Wednesday following a four-vehicle crash on US 90, just west of Treasure Bay Circle, according to a release from the FHP.

The crash happened on the eastbound lanes at around 1:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18.

Multiple injuries were reported. The crash is under investigation. There are no other details at this time.