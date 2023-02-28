SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Milton man is behind bars after the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team responded to his home.

SCRSO said on Tuesday around 1 p.m., deputies and the SWAT team responded to the 4400 block of Skylark Road in reference to a sexual battery incident. Johnny Browder, 39, was arrested and is currently booked in the Santa Rosa County Jail. His charges are not listed, but SRCSO said they are expecting a charge for aggravated assault.

One victim was transported to the hospital, according to SCRSO.

WKRG News 5 will update this story when more information becomes available.