SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Santa Rosa County woman is in jail charged with aggravated child abuse.

Thursday night, the child said Annie Carnley got upset and threw a full bottle of hydrogen peroxide at her face. We don’t know the victim’s age nor do we know how she’s related to Carnley.

The girl was left with a bruised and swollen eye. After that, she said Carnley struck her several times in the leg.

Carnley is in the Santa Rosa County jail on a $10,000 bond.