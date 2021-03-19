Adopt Me

Rescue Heroes

A Turtle's Journey

Your Pet Pics & Videos

Santa Rosa County wins new K-9 puppy in USPCA field trials

Northwest Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Captain Roman Jackson with the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office (SRCSO) held the magic ticket this week and won a puppy.

The 4-month-old Belgian Malinois was awarded by the Police Service Dogs organization. The dog handed out during the 2021 USPCA Region 1 Field Trials hosted in Pensacola.

SRCSO says the newest furry friend on the force will train alongside K9 Rogue by their handler, Deputy Kessinger.

🚨 GOOD BOY ALERT 🚨

Sheriff Johnson is hard at work picking the best name for our newest K9. Drop a line below to welcome him to our agency!

SRCSO FACEBOOK PAGE

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

Trending Stories