Santa Rosa County wins new K-9 puppy in USPCA field trials

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Captain Roman Jackson with the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office (SRCSO) held the magic ticket this week and won a puppy.
The 4-month-old Belgian Malinois was awarded by the Police Service Dogs organization. The dog handed out during the 2021 USPCA Region 1 Field Trials hosted in Pensacola.
SRCSO says the newest furry friend on the force will train alongside K9 Rogue by their handler, Deputy Kessinger.
Sheriff Johnson is hard at work picking the best name for our newest K9.