Santa Rosa County wins new K-9 puppy in USPCA field trials

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Captain Roman Jackson with the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office (SRCSO) held the magic ticket this week and won a puppy.

The 4-month-old Belgian Malinois was awarded by the Police Service Dogs organization. The dog handed out during the 2021 USPCA Region 1 Field Trials hosted in Pensacola.

SRCSO says the newest furry friend on the force will train alongside K9 Rogue by their handler, Deputy Kessinger.