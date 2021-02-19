Santa Rosa County to open mass vaccination center in Milton

Release from Santa Rosa County Public Information Office

MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — Santa Rosa County has leased the former department store Bealls at 6209 Hwy. 90 in Milton for a mass vaccination clinic. Santa Rosa County Public Safety and the Santa Rosa County Department of Health will manage the facility with vaccine administration support from Ascension Sacred Heart. The facility will be open Monday through Friday, appointment only. No walk-in appointments will be accepted. Initially, officials plan to administer 1,500 doses per week with the capability of administering more as vaccine supplies increase.

“We have crews preparing the site so we can begin administering vaccines on Mar. 1,” said Public Safety Director Brad Baker. “This location is conveniently located in the very center of our county with plenty of parking and, at approximately 90,000 square feet, ample room for social distancing. It also provides for a much more efficient process, however we do expect to still offer “popup” vaccination clinics in other areas as allocations increase.”

Florida residents 65 and older may register for the COVID vaccine by calling ShareCare’s toll-free line, 866-201-7110 or online at at: myvaccine.fl.gov. The TTY number for the deaf and hard of hearing is 833-476-1035. Callers will be asked a series of questions to determine their eligibility.

Operators will never ask for payment, credit card info, etc. to schedule an appointment.

Residents who use a call screening app or device should consider disabling this function to ensure calls from the state are not blocked.

After the appointment is scheduled, residents will then receive an email with a QR code with their registration information and consent form to print and bring to the appointment. The QR code and registration form are emailed in advance of appointments to improve efficiency at the vaccination site.

The QR code cannot be shared with anyone else – they are unique per registered individual. Residents who do not have a printer, smartphone or email address will still receive their vaccinations.

Currently per the governor’s executive order, frontline healthcare workers with direct patient contact, long-term care facility residents and staff, and individuals 65 and older may be vaccinated for COVID 19. Per the public advisory signed by Florida’s surgeon general on Jan. 21, all individuals desiring to be vaccinated must also meet the following state residency criteria, as outlined by Florida Statute 381.986(5)(b):

1. A resident must provide the department with a copy of his or her valid Florida driver license issued under s. 322.18 or a copy of a valid Florida identification card issued under s. 322.051.

2. A seasonal resident who cannot meet the requirements of the paragraph above may provide the department with a copy of two of the following that show proof of residential address:a. A deed, mortgage, monthly mortgage statement, mortgage payment booklet or residential rental or lease agreement.

b. One proof of residential address from the seasonal resident’s parent, step-parent, legal guardian or other person with whom the seasonal resident resides and a statement from the person with whom the seasonal resident resides stating that the seasonal resident does reside with him or her.

c. A utility hookup or work order dated within 60 days before registration in the medical use registry.

d. A utility bill, not more than two months old.

e. Mail from a financial institution, including checking, savings or investment account statements, not more than two months old.

f. Mail from a federal, state, county, or municipal government agency, not more than two months old.

Additional Guidance

There are no walk-in vaccination clinics in Santa Rosa County.

Do not arrive early for your appointment.

No one under the age of 65 can receive a COVID 19 vaccine at any public vaccination clinic.

Second shots will require a second consent form to be completed.

Individuals who feel they have serious underlying medical conditions should contact their primary care physicians regarding vaccination. Neither the local or state Department of Health nor Santa Rosa County staff can make determinations on underlying medical conditions.