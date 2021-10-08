Santa Rosa County to host rabies drive-thru vaccination clinic

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida Department of Health in Santa Rosa County is hosting a drive-through rabies vaccination clinic on Oct. 22 at its Animal Services facility.

The vaccine clinic will be hosted at the Animal Services facility at 4451 Pine Forest Road in Milton from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The cost of the rabies vaccine is $10. All rabies shots are payable in cash and checks.

The rabies vaccine will be administered by veterinarians from Pace Veterinary Clinic and The Ark Animal Hospital.

