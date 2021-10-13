Santa Rosa County to host Household Hazardous Waste drop-off event

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Santa Rosa County will hold Household Hazardous Waste Amnesty Day Oct. 23 in Gulf Breeze.

The event was created to help residents safely dispose of their Household Hazardous Waste (HHW).

HHW usually have warning labels such as flammable, corrosive, poison or toxic.

The Santa Rosa County will accept these items and advises that these items should never be disposed of with household garbage:

up to five regular car or truck tires per vehicle, no large, heavy-duty or racing tires accepted

up to five gallons of antifreeze, gasoline, paint, solvents, and oil (including cooking oil)

oil filters

lubricants

pesticides and fertilizers

pool chemicals and household cleaners

battery backups, rechargeable batteries (from vehicles, lawn mowers, laptops, cellphones, coin cells) no alkaline batteries

propane bottles

aerosol cans

flat screen monitors and flat screen TVs only

computers, laptops, tablets, cellphones

stereos, radios, amplifiers

printers, copiers, fax machines, typewriters

DVD/DVR players

remotes and gaming systems

up to 20 fluorescent light bulbs

fire extinguishers

approved sharps containers – bring a full sharps container for proper disposal and receive a free replacement container

Residents will be required to remove items from their vehicles.

The event will be held from 8 a.m. to noon at the Gulf Breeze Community center at 800 Shoreline Drive.

The event is free of charge.

If residents cannot attend the event, they can drop-off their HHW at the HHW center in Milton.

The center is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at 6337 Da Lisa Road.