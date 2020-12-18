Santa Rosa County to discuss renaming Navarre Beach Causeway after President Trump

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A grassroots campaign to rename the Navarre Beach Parkway after President Donald Trump is underway.

Local resident Sam Mullens brought up the idea to Santa Rosa County commissioners during their Dec. 10 board meeting.

Mullens said he believes the bridge should be named the “Donald J. Trump Causeway” because the majority of Santa Rosa County voters voted for him. He added that he believes Trump has helped the county succeed.

He asked the board to add discussing the idea to the board’s January meeting.

Commissioner James Calkins said he supports the idea. Other commissioners were not convinced, as they believe renaming a bridge that will be replaced within 10 years is not a priority. They agreed renaming the bridge would require research and is not something that should be rushed.

“It’s a big decision,” said commissioner Robert Cole. “I voted and supported President Trump. I hate the way things turned out. I think he got screwed but … I just think right now with the way the country is … it’s just something I think we need to put the brakes on right now.”

After Calkins heard input from fellow commissioners, he pushed the board to consider the discussing the idea at a later time.

“My thoughts are let’s hear from the citizens first. I understand on the timing, but as far as not wanting to deal with a controversial issue, that’s what we were elected to do — to deal with controversial issues,” Calkins said. “Donald Trump is a controversial president, but he has done more for this country than anybody.”

The commissioners agreed to discuss the idea sometime during the first quarter of 2021.

This story will be updated.

LATEST STORIES: