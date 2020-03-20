Santa Rosa County to close beaches due to COVID-19 threat

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials in Santa Rosa County say they are closing Navarre Beach and Navarre Beach Pier at Midnight because of COVID-19 concerns.

Beaches and restaurants to close at midnight tonight

Santa Rosa County has enacted an emergency measure to close Navarre Beach and the pier, and to limit restaurants to take out and delivery only, effective as of midnight tonight, Fri., Mar. 20.

This closure includes all of Navarre Beach from the Santa Rosa County line to the east and Gulf Islands National Seashore border to the west on both the gulf and sound side of Navarre Beach.



“This decision was reached based on discussions with leaders in the healthcare industry, our observations of density on the beach yesterday, and an anticipated increase in the number of beachgoers as neighboring beaches close,” said Commission Chairman Don Salter, District 3. “This measure will decrease travel incentives and help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Once we are assured by our medical professionals it is safe, our beautiful beaches will be reopened for all to enjoy.”



While the boat ramp will be open, parking will be limited. The Santa Rosa Sheriff’s Office will set up a checkpoint near the pier entrance (past the boat ramp entrance) to ensure access is granted only to those who:

are residents.

are current guests of a hotel.

are renting a condominium or home.

own a business or are conducting business (service and delivery persons).

who are met at the checkpoint by a resident or a guest currently staying on the beach.

“The Sheriff’s Office will work judiciously with each individual to substantiate their need for access,” said Sgt. Rich Aloy. “We appreciate your patience and understanding under these circumstances.”