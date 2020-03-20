Coronavirus Cancellations

Santa Rosa County suspending intake of animals by owner surrender

Unedited press release from Santa Rosa County

Santa Rosa County Animal Services is suspending intake of animals by owner surrender until further notice. Residents are asked not to pick up stray animals unless they intend to foster them. If a stray is seen, call the animal shelter at (850) 983-4680 to give the animal’s description and location. Strays brought in by residents will not be accepted.

Animal control officers will make every effort to return found animals to their home while in the field to prevent the animals from coming into the shelter. Adoptions, fosters and redemption are by appointment only by calling (850) 983-4680. The animal shelter will limit intake to essential intake only which includes:

  • Bite/quarantine
  • Dangerous animals
  • Sick, injured and neonatal animals with no mother
  • Confiscation for owner and legal related issues

For more information on Santa Rosa County Animal Service programs, visit www.santarosa.fl.gov/animals.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

