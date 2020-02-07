Santa Rosa County student dragged by school bus

MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — Authorities say a Santa Rosa County student was dragged by a school bus for several yards after getting off at a bus stop last month.

A Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office incident report says the girl got off the bus on Sewell Road in Milton on Jan. 31. After she got off the bus, the report says the bus driver closed the bus’ doors and caught the girl’s backpack.

The sheriff’s office says the driver did not realize this and drove about five or six houses down, dragging the girl down the street.

Witnesses told deputies they tried to flag down the driver but he continued on.

The girl’s mother did not wish to press charges but filed a report instead.

The girl’s mother also called bus transportation and reported the incident to the bus driver’s supervisor. The report says supervisors and the bus driver showed up and took “action which is dictated by their policy.”

