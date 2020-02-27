Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office to give update on cold case

(WKRG) -- 30-year-old Christopher Michael Chancey was sentenced to mandatory life in prison after being convicted of attempted second-degree murder with a firearm on a law enforcement officer, three counts of attempted manslaughter by act and one count of fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer in an agency vehicle with siren and lights activated.

On October 7, 2018, Chancey was spotted making an improper lane change. When law enforcement attempted to pull Chancey over, he sped up and fled from the deputy. Speeds reached 100 miles per hour and ended on Nine Mile Road near Pensacola Boulevard. In the course of the chase, a firearm was discharged several times by Chancey. Bullets struck one of the law enforcement vehicles. After law enforcement stopped Chancey's vehicle, he then attempted to run. However, he was soon apprehended.