Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office to give update on cold case

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Santa Rosa County Sheriff Bob Johnson will be holding a press conference Friday, Feb. 28, in reference to a cold case. The press conference will be at 11 a.m. at the Administrative Facility in Milton.
LATEST STORIES
- Police: Shooting that killed 15-year-old was a setup, suspects planned to rob victim of drugs, money
- Witness: MPD K-9 officer takes down man running from police at Jerry’s Fireworks
- K-9 deputy recovering after being bit by water moccasin while search for missing infant
- Saraland City Schools issues statement on flooding
- McGill-Toolen girls fall to Spain Park in 7A semifinals