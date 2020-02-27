Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office to give update on cold case

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Santa Rosa County Sheriff Bob Johnson will be holding a press conference Friday, Feb. 28, in reference to a cold case. The press conference will be at 11 a.m. at the Administrative Facility in Milton.

