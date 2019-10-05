Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office searching for ‘dangerous’ fugitive

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a fugitive who is considered violent and dangerous.

Andrew Warren Mann Ragghianti is wanted on charges of battery to a victim 65 years of age or older; battery – 2nd or subsequent offense and resisting an officer.

The sheriff’s office says Ragghianti should be considered violent and dangerous.

Ragghianti is a white male and is 36 years old. He is about 6’02” and weighs 220 pounds with blonde hair and green eyes.

If you know his whereabouts, please call 437-STOP (7867). You can also go to SRCCS.com or the P3 Mobile App. Your information is completely anonymous and could earn you up to $3,000.

Sharing for Santa Rosa Crime Stoppers:“WANTED FUGITIVE – VIOLENT – PLEASE SHARE!Andrew Warren Mann Ragghianti is… Posted by Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office FL on Friday, October 4, 2019

LATEST STORIES