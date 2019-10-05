Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office searching for ‘dangerous’ fugitive

Northwest Florida

by: WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a fugitive who is considered violent and dangerous.

Andrew Warren Mann Ragghianti is wanted on charges of battery to a victim 65 years of age or older; battery – 2nd or subsequent offense and resisting an officer.

The sheriff’s office says Ragghianti should be considered violent and dangerous.

Ragghianti is a white male and is 36 years old. He is about 6’02” and weighs 220 pounds with blonde hair and green eyes.

If you know his whereabouts, please call 437-STOP (7867). You can also go to SRCCS.com or the P3 Mobile App. Your information is completely anonymous and could earn you up to $3,000.

Sharing for Santa Rosa Crime Stoppers:“WANTED FUGITIVE – VIOLENT – PLEASE SHARE!Andrew Warren Mann Ragghianti is…

Posted by Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office FL on Friday, October 4, 2019

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG News APP for iOSDownload the WKRG News APP for Android

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOSDownload the WKRG Weather APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories