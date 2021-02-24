Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office investigating inmate’s death

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of an inmate who was found dead inside a jail cell.

On Feb. 23, an inmate was found in a cell and appeared to be deceased. Deputies and medical staff performed life-saving measures but were unsuccessful in their attempts to revive the inmate.

Santa Rosa County Major Crimes Detectives are working on the case as a possible suicide. They say this appears to be an isolated incident, and the investigation is ongoing.

