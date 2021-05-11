Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office investigating body found in Milton

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office is working on a homicide investigation after they say a tip led to a body being found in Milton Sunday.

The sheriff’s office says a body was found buried on May 9th at 4562 Simpson Street. Deputies identified the resident of the home as Johnny Edwards Malisham, 60. Investigators discovered sufficient evidence and probable cause to obtain a warrant for the arrest of Malisham, on homicide charges.

Major Crimes Detectives, Crime Scene, cadaver dogs, and a local university anthropology department personnel assisted in the search for a body. Within a short period of time, the unidentified remains of a human were located on the property.

The sheriff’s office is working to identify the body.