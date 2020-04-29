Santa Rosa County Sheriff bloodhounds find missing man, burglary suspects

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — It was a busy morning for Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s K-9 Bloodhounds.

A Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office media release says its bloodhounds, Copper and Zinc, found a missing person and a burglary suspect.

Wednesday morning at about 1:30 a.m., Santa Rosa County dispatchers received a call related to a missing person near Coldwater Creek. A man was dropped off by a family member earlier in the day for a day of canoeing, deputies said. He did not return home.

The man’s cooler and a canoe was located on a sandbar. The K-9 Bloodhounds tracked the missing man through the woods and found him, hunkered down and in need of assistance, deputies said.

The man was able to get medical help.

In a separate incident, the bloodhounds helped deputies find two burglary suspects near Makenna Circle in Pace.

Both suspects, Juwuan Trason Rease and a juvenile, were taken into custody and charged accordingly, the media release said.

