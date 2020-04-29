Santa Rosa County Sheriff bloodhounds find missing man, burglary suspects

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — It was a busy morning for Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s K-9 Bloodhounds.
A Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office media release says its bloodhounds, Copper and Zinc, found a missing person and a burglary suspect.
Wednesday morning at about 1:30 a.m., Santa Rosa County dispatchers received a call related to a missing person near Coldwater Creek. A man was dropped off by a family member earlier in the day for a day of canoeing, deputies said. He did not return home.
The man’s cooler and a canoe was located on a sandbar. The K-9 Bloodhounds tracked the missing man through the woods and found him, hunkered down and in need of assistance, deputies said.
The man was able to get medical help.
In a separate incident, the bloodhounds helped deputies find two burglary suspects near Makenna Circle in Pace.
Both suspects, Juwuan Trason Rease and a juvenile, were taken into custody and charged accordingly, the media release said.
LATEST STORIES:
- Infirmary Health opens elective procedures beginning Friday, May 1
- Registered sex offender in Bay Minette charged with eight counts of transmitting obscene material to a child
- Hair salons forced to stay closed, owners upset at decision
- Mobile County Animal Shelter reopens Friday, changes adoption procedures
- EXCLUSIVE: taking a look inside a Northwest Arkansas Tyson plant amidst COVID-19