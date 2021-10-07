Santa Rosa County schools update COVID guidelines

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Santa Rosa County School District announced that their COVID-19 guidelines will change Oct. 11 for Santa Rosa County students.

The Santa Rosa County School District announced that the following events will be held at full capacity:

Academic events

Athletics events

Extra-Curricular activities

Awards Ceremony or event

Athletic Signings on campus

Social distancing is encouraged when feasible, according to a news release from the Santa Rosa County School District.

Residents are able to attend athletic events, but they are not allowed to loiter after the event has ended, according to the release.

For more information about guidance for activities and events, click here.