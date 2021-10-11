Santa Rosa County Schools breaks ground for new school in Pace

PACE, Fla. (WKRG) — Santa Rosa County Schools broke ground on the location where a new K through 8 school will go in Pace.

The new school will be located at 3354 Wallace Lake Road.

According to a news release, SRCSD board members, district personnel, Santa Rosa County officials, and construction project team members participated in the morning event.

The new school is expected to open in late 2023.

The school will be located on a 33 acre and have 25 primary classrooms in a two-story building. There will also be 20 intermediate classrooms and a covered physical education building. The school will be able to serve 1182 students.