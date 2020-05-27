Santa Rosa County School District to continue feeding students through summer

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Santa Rosa County School District food contractor Sodexo will continue feeding children in the community throughout the summer.
The program, which delivers food by school bus to students in need, started in March, or near beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
This program is currently scheduled to continue through early August. For more detailed information visit the school district’s web page at https://www.santarosa.k12.fl.us/.
