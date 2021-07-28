Santa Rosa County School District revises COVID-19 guidelines for the upcoming school year

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Santa Rosa County School District has revised its COVID-19 guidelines for the 2021-2022 school year.

Due to the uptick in coronavirus cases, the school district put strict guidelines in place in hopes of keeping students in school for face-to-face instruction.

The district announced Wednesday that asymptomatic vaccinated students who come in close contact with a positive case are not required to quarantine but must monitor for symptoms.

Symptomatic vaccinated students may return to school on day eight with a negative rapid antigen or PCR test. They must monitor for symptoms and are recommended to practice masking and social distancing through day 14.

Asymptomatic non-vaccinated students who come in close contact with a positive case may remain in school, but for days one through seven they are highly recommended to wear masks, screen daily for symptoms and social distance. On days eight through 14, students are recommended to monitor for symptoms and practice mitigation.

Symptomatic non-vaccinated students should quarantine after coming in contact with a positive case. The earliest the student can be tested is day five and they can return to school no earlier than day eight with a negative rapid antigen or PCR test. They must monitor for symptoms and are recommended to practice masking and social distancing through day 14. Without testing, students can return to school no earlier than day 11 and are recommended to practice mitigation through day 14.

COVID-like symptomatic students, regardless of close contact with a COVID-19 case, will be sent to the school clinic, socially distanced and given a mask. Parents will be contacted, and if the symptoms aren’t due to a pre-existing condition, the student must be picked up. The student can return to school once they are symptom-free without medication for 24 hours.

Students who are quarantined will be allowed to make up their schoolwork and absences due to quarantine and COVID-like symptoms will be excused.

Full details and more information regarding Santa Rosa County’s COVID guidelines can be found at www.santarosa.k12.fl.us.