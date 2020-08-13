Santa Rosa County School District lays off more than 80 teachers

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Santa Rosa County School District has fired more than 80 teachers, citing low enrollment as the reason for the layoffs.

Santa Rosa County School District Superintendent Tim Wyrosdick told WKRG News 5 the school district’s student population dropped by 1,200 for the fall semester.

Wyrosdick said the school district gets $7,000 per student from the state, so losing 1,200 students could cut their 2020-21 school year budget by $8.4 million.

Wyrosdick believes the primary reason for the drop in students is the COVID-19 pandemic.

About another 80 teachers have been reassigned to remote learning.

Wyrosdick said 82.1% of parents have chosen tradition brick-and-mortar school for their children this year; 7.8% have chosen full-time virtual, and 9.9% have chosen remote learning.

Wyrosdick said he hopes by the time school starts, more students will be enrolled. He said it’s a possibility the teachers will get rehired.

There are about 2,900 teachers in the school district.

This is a developing story.

LATEST STORIES: