Santa Rosa County residents take advantage of free sand

Santa Rosa County residents in the town of Pace are taking advantage of the free sand provided by the public works department.

With the threat of flooding increasing, residents say they are taking no chances because the town of Pace is known for flooding.

Thomas Hobbs says he just wants to protect his sisters’ home.

“I’m here getting sandbags for my sister to put in front of her door,” Hobbs said. “She’s got a real low porch and a real low driveway.”

The other locations you can pick up sand are Leisure Street in Holley by the Sea, Tiger Point Park in Gulf Breeze and the corner of Pine Forest and Carroll Road in Milton.

Judy Clay is new to the area, and she’s heard how bad the flooding can get. She says she’s not taking any chances.

“I’m going to be preparing extra water, a little extra food, some flood barriers around the garage and the front and backyards,” Clay said.