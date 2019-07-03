Santa Rosa County man reels in record catfish

HOLT, Fla. (WKRG) — A fisherman in Santa Rosa County is now in the record books.

Marvin Griffin caught a flathead catfish that weighed 69.3 pounds. It was 47 inches long and 34.25 inches wide.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) just certified the catch as a new state record.

Griffin says he made the record catch in The Yellow River using live bait and a rod and reel.

He brought the fish to FWC’s Blackwater Hatchery near Holt to certify it.

“I wasn’t expecting to catch a state record when I started fishing that day with John Babb,” Griffin said in a news release from FWC. “It was the first and only fish we caught that day. I never would have been able to bring the fish into the boat without his help.”

Apparently, this sort of thing runs in the family. Griffin’s uncle held the same record from 2011 until 2016, according to FWC.