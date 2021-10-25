Santa Rosa County man facing life sentence for sexually assaulting girlfriend’s child

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Santa Rosa County man is facing a mandatory life sentence for sexually assaulting his live-in girlfriend’s child. The state attorney’s office said the abuse happened while the mother was working overnight.

Dean Bruno Lainhart was convicted on Oct. 20. He was found guilty of two counts of capital sexual battery upon a person less than 12 years of age, defendant over 18 years of age; sexual battery while in a position of familial or custodial authority; lewd and lascivious molestation upon a person Under 12 years of age; and lewd and lascivious molestation upon a person older than 12 years of age, but less than 16 years of age.

The state attorney’s office says between 2008 and 2013, Lainhart was the live-in boyfriend of the victim’s mother. During that time, Lainhart, sexually assaulted the victim while her mother was working overnight. The victim did not report the sexual abuse to law enforcement until she was an adult.

Lainhart is facing a mandatory life sentence for each count of capital sexual battery. He is scheduled for sentencing on Nov. 18.

“It is important that all victims of sexual abuse have the ability to see the justice system work, even when there may be a delay in disclosure,” prosecuting attorney Jennifer Rogers said.