Santa Rosa County launches Dogs at Work Foster Program

If your dog gets bored with dry kibble, try soaking it in water to make it more interesting, or mix it with wet food or a topper.

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Santa Rosa County Animal services is launching the Dogs at Work Foster Program.

The program will allow business owners to foster a dog during the day, according to a news release from Santa Rosa County Animal Services.

Shelter director Dora Thomason explains why the program is needed for both community members and the dogs.

“We are always looking for new ways to get our community engaged with our shelter and fostering is one of the best ways to give shelter pets a break from a stressful environment,” said Thomason. “It also allows them a chance to be socialized with humans and to meet potential adopters.”

If you would like to participate in the Dogs at Work Foster Program, you must fill out the foster application online.

The business representative who fills out the application will also be responsible for keeping the dog at home when not at work and will be provided with all supplies for the dog such as food, carrier and kennel, according to the release.