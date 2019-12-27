Santa Rosa County K-9 hit by car attempting to take down suspect

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office K-9 was hit by a car while attempting to take down a suspect.

According to the sheriffs’ office, deputies, including the SRSO K-9 Unit was dispatched to 5285 Bayou Drive in Milton around 4:30 p.m. for a report of a battery.

When they arrived on scene, the suspect refused to comply with deputies and after several attempts to take the suspect into custody, deputies deployed the K-9. K-9 Orkon exited the vehicle using an auto-door feature. But once leaving the vehicle, K-9 Orkon was hit by another vehicle.

K-9 Orkon was taken to the veterinarian where he was cleared with a minor rash-type injury, the sheriff’s office reports. He was in good spirits when he left the vet. K-9 Orkon will be placed on light duty for a few days and is expected to fully recover.

The sheriff’s office says the suspect, Eric Mayhug, led deputies on a foot chase. He was captured and taken to Santa Rosa County Jail.

The incident involving the K-9 is being investigated, but is believed to be accidental, the sheriff’s office reports.

