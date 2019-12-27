Santa Rosa County K-9 hit by car attempting to take down suspect

Northwest Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office K-9 was hit by a car while attempting to take down a suspect.

According to the sheriffs’ office, deputies, including the SRSO K-9 Unit was dispatched to 5285 Bayou Drive in Milton around 4:30 p.m. for a report of a battery.

When they arrived on scene, the suspect refused to comply with deputies and after several attempts to take the suspect into custody, deputies deployed the K-9. K-9 Orkon exited the vehicle using an auto-door feature. But once leaving the vehicle, K-9 Orkon was hit by another vehicle.

K-9 Orkon was taken to the veterinarian where he was cleared with a minor rash-type injury, the sheriff’s office reports. He was in good spirits when he left the vet. K-9 Orkon will be placed on light duty for a few days and is expected to fully recover.

The sheriff’s office says the suspect, Eric Mayhug, led deputies on a foot chase. He was captured and taken to Santa Rosa County Jail.

The incident involving the K-9 is being investigated, but is believed to be accidental, the sheriff’s office reports.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories