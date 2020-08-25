Santa Rosa County, Fla. students return to school

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Students were back at Santa Rosa County schools Monday for the first time since March.

As with any first day of school, not everything goes right.

Superintendent Tim Wyrosdick said Monday afternoon there had been some issues with the remote learning option for students due to internet issues.

Students by now have chosen to attend traditional classes in person, remotely with a teacher, or virtually through prescribed learning modules.

Only about 80% of students are attending traditional classes this fall.

Wyrosdick said the issues with remote learning were quickly worked out.

This fall, Santa Rosa County requires students to wear face covers to help keep them and others safe from COVID-19. Wyrosdick said there was one instance where a student refused to wear a mask, but teachers were able to get the child to comply.

A note from Wyrosdick about the first day of school was that there were fewer children riding school buses than prior to the pandemic.

He said he attributes the decline in ridership to COVID-19 and weather concerns. Still, he said school bus routes may be reworked to help bus drivers save time on their routes.

Wyrosdick said overall, it was a great first day of school.

“The enthusiasm at schools was just off the charts. Students and teachers were just excited to be back at school,” Wyrosdick said. “When I say this, understand this, teachers need to teach and they need to have students in front of them so this was a big day for us.”

