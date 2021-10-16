Santa Rosa County Farm Tour returns Oct. 18

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The 55th annual Santa Rosa County Farm Tour will start on Oct. 18 in Santa Rosa County.

The Santa Rosa Farm tour will be a hybrid tour comprised of video and in-person tours.

In-person tours will be held on Oct. 22 at three Santa Rosa County Farms.

Two traditional row crop farms and Wendt Farm and Nursery will be open for tours.

Wendt Farm and Friend of Agriculture Award Recipient, Bill Seelmann, will be featured in the video tour on Oct 18 on Facebook.

If you would like to attend, you must pre-register online.

Participants must drive to the farm locations.

Once you are registered, an email with the map of the farm locations will be sent on Oct. 21.

The farms will be open from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.