Santa Rosa County eligible for additional FEMA Public Assistance

Unedited press release from FEMA
PENSACOLA — Santa Rosa County is now eligible for additional FEMA Public Assistance grants for recovery from Hurricane Sally.
On Sept. 30, 2020, the major disaster declaration was amended to include reimbursement for all categories of Public Assistance, including debris removal and the repair or replacement of disaster-damaged public facilities such as roads and bridges, water control facilities, buildings and equipment, utilities and parks. Previously, the county had been approved for emergency protective measures.
Escambia County previously was approved for all categories of Public Assistance. Bay, Calhoun, Franklin, Gadsden, Gulf, Holmes, Jackson, Liberty, Okaloosa, Walton and Washington counties were approved for emergency protective measures, including direct federal assistance.
