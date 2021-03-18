Santa Rosa County detective restores cross for 11-year-old boy’s roadside memorial

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A detective for the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office restored a cross for the roadside memorial of an 11-year-old Colorado boy whose remains were found in the Florida panhandle.

“Santa Rosa County Detective Yoder, currently assigned to our Major Crimes Division, took the time to personally restore and resurrect the cross placed at the memorial of Gannon Stauch. It had deteriorated over time due to the environment. Detectives and Victim Advocates visited the site today to place the cross and to ensure even our most vulnerable are never forgotten.” Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office

Stauch’s remains were found in March 2020 after a road construction worker discovered the body just off of Highway 90 near the Escambia River bridge.

Letecia Stauch, Gannon’s stepmother, reported the boy missing from their Colorado home as a runaway on Jan. 27, 2020. She was arrested on March 2, 2020, in Myrtle Beach, S.C., on multiple charges, including first-degree murder.