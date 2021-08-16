Santa Rosa County deputies need help identifying Pace bank robbery suspect

PACE, Fla. (WKRG) — Detectives with Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office are asking the public for help in identifying a bank robbery suspect.

The sheriff’s office says United Bank at 3615 U.S. 90 in Pace was robbed Monday at about 3:45 p.m. Deputies describe the suspect as 6’2″ tall thin-built man with dark hair. He was wearing a black jacket, white T-shirt, dark-colored jeans, dark shoes, a gray Costa Del Mar hat with a blue logo, and a black/white stripe COVID-19 mask.

Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office

Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office

Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office

The man drove away from the bank with an undetermined amount of cash in an early 2000’s model white Ford Explorer with front-end damage and a black front tag.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office at 850-983-1190. The Santa Rosa County Crime Stoppers program is offering a reward of up to $3,000 for information leading to an arrest. Call 850-437-STOP or got to SRCCS.COM.