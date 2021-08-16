Santa Rosa County deputies need help identifying Pace bank robbery suspect

PACE, Fla. (WKRG) — Detectives with Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office are asking the public for help in identifying a bank robbery suspect.
The sheriff’s office says United Bank at 3615 U.S. 90 in Pace was robbed Monday at about 3:45 p.m. Deputies describe the suspect as 6’2″ tall thin-built man with dark hair. He was wearing a black jacket, white T-shirt, dark-colored jeans, dark shoes, a gray Costa Del Mar hat with a blue logo, and a black/white stripe COVID-19 mask.
The man drove away from the bank with an undetermined amount of cash in an early 2000’s model white Ford Explorer with front-end damage and a black front tag.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office at 850-983-1190. The Santa Rosa County Crime Stoppers program is offering a reward of up to $3,000 for information leading to an arrest. Call 850-437-STOP or got to SRCCS.COM.