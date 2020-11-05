Santa Rosa County deputies looking for missing, endangered woman in Pace

PACE, Fla. (WKRG) — The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing and endangered woman.

A post from the SRCSO says it needs the public’s assistance to be on the lookout for Whitney Erin Hawthorne.

Hawthorne is a 34-year-old white female. Deputies say she is 5 feet 6 inches tall, has blonde hair and hazel eyes and weighs about 260 pounds.

The sheriff’s office says Hawthorne may be on foot in the area of Five Points and Woodbine Road, Publix, Santino’s and Whataburger. Hawthorne has various medical needs that may need to be addressed with family, according the SRCSO.

If you see her, give the SRCSO a call at 850-983-1190.

