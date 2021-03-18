Santa Rosa County deputies looking for missing 60-year-old woman

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) –Santa Rosa County Investigators are asking for help finding a missing person. On March 15, 2021, Cynthia Marie Hoover was reported missing by a relative. The sheriff’s office says, according to the report, Cynthia had not been seen or heard from for approximately 10 days.

Cynthia Hoover is a white female, 60 years of age, approximately 5’5” and 230 lbs. with brown hair and blue eyes. Due to a possible medical condition, she is considered missing and possibly endangered.