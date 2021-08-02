Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office investigating suspicious death on Navarre Causeway Bridge

NAVARRE, Fla. (WKRG) — Santa Rosa County deputies are investigating a suspicious death after a man was found dead on an embankment along the Navarre Causeway Bridge.

Deputies responded to a suspicious person call on the southwest embankment of the Navarre Causeway Bridge Monday. When they arrived, they found a deceased adult male. Deputies say there were no initial indications of foul play.

Investigators have identified the man as Jeremy Patrick Wheatman, 36, from the Navarre area.

Detectives are currently waiting on autopsy results and continuing the investigation.

