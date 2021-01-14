Santa Rosa County deputies investigating home invasion, shooting in Milton

MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was shot during a home invasion early Thursday morning.

A media release from the SRCSO says deputies were dispatched the 6400 block of Stanley Circle in Milton around 1:15 a.m. in reference to a shooting.

Witnesses told deputies multiple armed and masked perpetrators entered the home and shot a man.

The man was transported to a local hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

At this time, there are no further descriptions of the perpetrators and a motive has not been established, the SRCSO said in the release.

“This offense is currently under investigation by SRSO Major Crimes and further information will be released as it becomes available,” the release said.

This story will be updated when more information is available.

LATEST STORIES: