Santa Rosa County COVID testing sites closing beginning Fri., Apr. 2

PRESS RELEASE FROM SANTA ROSA COUNTY

Santa Rosa County is discontinuing the county-sponsored COVID testing sites at the Milton Community Center and Tiger Point Community Center in order to devote these resources to the COVID vaccination station at 6209 Hwy. 90 in Milton (former Bealls).

“We’ve seen a reduction in residents desiring a COVID test,” said Public Safety Director Brad Baker. “With the state lowering the eligibility to all adults 18 and older on April 5, we are reallocating those resources towards COVID vaccinations. We encourage residents to continue to get tested at one of the local providers if they are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19.”

If residents are exhibiting symptoms, they should contact their primary care provider, the Florida Department of Health COVID-19 Call Center (1-866-779-6121) or one of the healthcare providers listed below. Charges may apply.

Ascension Sacred Heart Urgent Care , 4435 Hwy. 90 in Pace, 850-416-5205

, 4435 Hwy. 90 in Pace, 850-416-5205 Baptist Healthcare ER/Urgent Care , 8888 Navarre Pkwy. in Navarre, 850-750-5698 or schedule an appointment online at www.baptisteruc.org/covid-19

, 8888 Navarre Pkwy. in Navarre, 850-750-5698 or schedule an appointment online at www.baptisteruc.org/covid-19 Baptist Healthcare Gulf Breeze Hospital , 1110 Gulf Breeze Pkwy. in Gulf Breeze, 850-934-2000

, 1110 Gulf Breeze Pkwy. in Gulf Breeze, 850-934-2000 CVS Health

Walgreens

ProHealth

To schedule an appointment for the COVID vaccine, eligible Florida residents may register by calling ShareCare, toll-free at 866-201-7110 or myvaccine.fl.gov. The TTY number for the deaf and hard of hearing is 833-476-1035. Appointments are available as early as same day. The vaccine clinic will be open for appointments on Fri., Apr. 2.

COVID updates for Santa Rosa County can be found online at www.santarosa.fl.gov/COVID19.