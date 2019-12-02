Santa Rosa County cold weather shelter to open

Breaking News
MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — Santa Rosa County’s cold-weather shelter for the homeless/heatless will open Monday and Tuesday at the Ferris Hill Baptist Church, 6848 Chaffin St. in Milton.

Those who would like to stay must arrive between 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. Guests who arrive intoxicated or under the influence of drugs will not be allowed in.

Santa Rosa County’s cold-weather shelter is operated by Ferris Hill Baptist Church, utilizing volunteer resources and donations, according to a media release. It opens each night weather is forecasted to drop below 40 degrees, typically December through March, the release said.

