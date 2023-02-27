CORRECTION: Grayton Beer Company is in Santa Rosa Beach, Fla.

SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — A brewery in Santa Rosa County has is one of the highest-rated breweries in the state of Florida, according to a report from Stacker.

According to the report, Grayton Beer Company was ranked number 20 out of 30 of the top breweries in the state. The brewery was rated 4.5 out of 5 and had 59 reviews.

The Grayton Beer Company website said the brewery is located in a “30,000 square-foot, state-of-the-art production facility” and has a tap wall of “20+ unique beers.” The tap room is child and pet friendly, and outfitted with games.

The brewery is located on Serenoa Road in Santa Rosa Beach. According to their website, they produce ten beers year-around, including the Big Talk Tropical IPA, ‘Nother Beautiful Day IPA, 30A Beach Blonde Ale, and a 30A Rose Gose Ale.