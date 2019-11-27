Santa Rosa County Animal Shelter drops adoption fees after influx of cats

MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — The Santa Rosa County Animal Shelter in Milton announced Wednesday it will drop all adoption fees for cats and kittens two days this week.

Adoption fees will be dropped on Wednesday and Saturday, after the shelter, located at 4451 Pine Forest Road in Milton, has seen a dramatic increase in the intake of cat and kittens, according to a shelter media release.

All cats and kittens are spayed or neutered and have all age-appropriate vaccines, the release said.

The shelter is open until 6 p.m. Wednesday and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.

For more information, call the shelter at 850-983-4680 or visit www.santarosa.fl.gov/387/Animal-Services.

