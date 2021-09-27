Santa Rosa County Animal Services asks locals to adopt and foster

While toys can provide comfort and stimulation when you’re away, it’s important to exercise caution when leaving your dog alone. Severe anxiety may result in a dog destroying toys and consuming inappropriate things, leading to a potentially dangerous situation.

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Santa Rosa County Animal Services (SRCAS) is asking residents to foster and adopt animals on Sept. 24 in Rosa County.

Adoption fees are $25 for dogs and $10 for cats, according to a news release from the SRCAS.

Adoption fees are waived for active-duty military, reservists, National Guardsmen and veterans through the Operation Furever Freedom program, according to the release.

The SRCAS provides spay or neuter, flea prevention, age appropriate vaccinations, initial dewormer, microchip and an adoption starter kit filled with coupons for food, vet visits and toys for each adoption.

SRCAS is currently holding 270 animals. There are 44 dogs and 28 cats available for adoption. 16 cats are also available for adoption at PetSmart at 4735 Hwy. 90. 101 animals are in short-term foster programs.

If you would like to adopt an animal, you can view adoptable animals by clicking here. Appointments are required to visit the shelter. You can make an appointment by clicking here.

If you would like to foster an animal, click here for more information. SRCAS will provide vet care and additional supplies while they last.