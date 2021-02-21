Santa Rosa cold weather shelter opening this Monday, and Tuesday night

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The cold weather shelter for the homeless and heatless in Santa Rosa County is opening for the next two nights. Here’s a news release from the county:

The cold weather shelter for the homeless and/or heatless will open Mon., Feb. 22 and Tues., Feb. 23 at Ferris Hill Baptist Church, 6848 Chaffin St. in Milton. It will be closed tonight, Sun., Feb. 21. Those who would like to stay at the shelter must arrive between 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. Only service animals (with verification of rabies vaccination) are permitted to stay with guests. No one will be admitted after 8:30 p.m. unless brought in by law enforcement. The shelter closes at 7 a.m. each morning.

Forehead temperature scans will be taken upon registration. Masks will be provided and required, and all are asked to adhere to safety precautions put in place due to COVID-19.

The church’s shelter program has also been looking for volunteers, call 850-623-3500 (option 6) to sign up.

Santa Rosa County’s cold-weather shelter is operated by Ferris Hill Baptist Church, utilizing volunteer resources and donations. It opens each night weather is forecasted to drop below 40 degrees, typically December through March. The shelter is for people who are homeless or cannot maintain heat in their home, can care for themselves, and are not at risk to themselves or others. No one will be admitted to the shelter who is under the influence of drugs or alcohol, unable to walk unaided or disoriented.

NOTE: A previous version of this story said the shelter would be open Sunday night. The county sent a corrected news release saying the shelter would not be open Sunday night.