Santa Rosa Co. deputy in remission after months of treatment

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Great news out of Santa Rosa County last week. Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Deputy Nic Hubbard has been fighting cancer for months. He is now in remission and was discharged from the hospital Friday.

Deputy Hubbard when through 6 months of chemo, 5 months of clinical trials, and even spent 74 straight days in the hospital.

The sheriff’s office says they want to help him and his family. They are asking everyone to help the family with fundraising efforts for their hospital bills, along with previous and future treatments.

You can donate to help on their Gofundme account here.