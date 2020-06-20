Santa Rosa Beach man on bicycle dies in crash

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A man from Santa Rosa Beach is dead after being hit by a car Friday night in Walton County. According to a report from the Florida Highway Patrol, a sedan and bicycle were traveling in the same direction on County Road 30 A near the intersection of Little Redfish Lane.
The report says driver of the sedan failed see the bicycle. The bike was hit from behind by the car. A 49-year-old man from Santa Rosa Beach was killed. The FHP responded after 11 pm Friday night. A driver and passenger in the car are from Georgia and were not hurt. Names of the people involved have not been released.
