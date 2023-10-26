WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – A Santa Rosa Beach man is facing over 30 felony charges for possession of child pornography.

The suspect was identified as 45-year-old, Nathan Babb.

A search warrant was issued at Babb’s residence on Wednesday.

According to investigators, Babb admitted to downloading child porn. He also presented a USB of footage to investigators of pre-teens and small children as victims of sexual acts, authorities said.

Babb was charged with 37 counts of possession of child pornography, one count of transmission of child porn, and one count of using a two-way communication device to facilitate a felony.

Babb is being held in the Walton County Jail on a $20,000 bond.