Sandbags available in Northwest Florida

SOEMMERDA, GERMANY – JUNE 01: Helpers fill sand in sandbags near of a dyke to strengthen it against the rising Gera river and to prevent flooding on June 1, 2013 near Soemmerda, Germany. Heavy rains across portions of Germany are causing flooding and ruining crops. (Photo by Jens Schlueter/Getty Images)

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Cities across Northwest Florida are preparing for multiple inches of rainfall this week.

The Okaloosa County Board of Commissioners announced two different sandbag locations open Wednesday morning. Sandbags are available on site but you must fill them yourself.

The following lots open at 8 a.m.:

714 Essex Road in the Ocean City-Wright area at Stillwell Park

1759 South Ferdon Boulevard – access off of Goodwin Avenue across from the fuel tanks

3949 Commons Drive – available at Destin maintenance facility

Escambia County officials opened a handful of locations Wednesday as well. The sand is available on a first-come-first-serve basis. You must bring your own shovel and bags.