Sandbags available in Northwest Florida

SOEMMERDA, GERMANY – JUNE 01: Helpers fill sand in sandbags near of a dyke to strengthen it against the rising Gera river and to prevent flooding on June 1, 2013 near Soemmerda, Germany. Heavy rains across portions of Germany are causing flooding and ruining crops. (Photo by Jens Schlueter/Getty Images)

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Cities across Northwest Florida are preparing for multiple inches of rainfall this week.

The Okaloosa County Board of Commissioners announced two different sandbag locations open Wednesday morning. Sandbags are available on site but you must fill them yourself.

The following lots open at 8 a.m.:

  • 714 Essex Road in the Ocean City-Wright area at Stillwell Park
  • 1759 South Ferdon Boulevard – access off of Goodwin Avenue across from the fuel tanks
  • 3949 Commons Drive – available at Destin maintenance facility

Escambia County officials opened a handful of locations Wednesday as well. The sand is available on a first-come-first-serve basis. You must bring your own shovel and bags.

  • Baars Field Athletic Park – 13001 Sorrento Road, Pensacola
  • Brent Athletic Park – 4711 N. W St., Pensacola
  • Don Sutton Park – 2320 Crabtree Church Road, Molino
  • Equestrian Center – 7750 Mobile Highway, Pensacola
  • Escambia County Road Department – 601 Highway 297-A, Pensacola 
  • Ferry Pass Middle School – 8355 Yancey Lane, Pensacola, (sand will be on the northwest corner of school property on Parazine Street)
  • John R. Jones Jr. Athletic Park – 555 E. Nine Mile Road, Pensacola
  • Travis M. Nelson Park –  4541 County Road 4, Pensacola 

